Events back on track

Cash released to events’ organisers after council legal challenge resolved at last

NW200 organisers said they badly needed funding pledged by the council after racing was cancelled two years in a row.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE council has agreed to release bailout funding for events facing financial concern due to the pandemic.

The decision came after members received legal advice on a challenge to rescue packages proposed three months ago.

In the meantime, two of the borough's biggest events – Stendhal Festival and the NW200 had indicated their futures were in jeopardy.

It was back in March that the council voted to launch a Tourism Events Recovery Fund offering organisers assistance with costs whether their event runs this year or not.

