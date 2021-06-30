Jimmy and Gordon complete the ‘Big Dander’ and raise £2,735

MAKING use of the recent good weather, Jimmy Dunlop and Gordon Robinson from the Rotary Club of Ballymoney undertook a walk from Marconi’s Cottage, Ballycastle to the Martello Tower at Magilligan Point, a distance of approximately 52 miles using coastal paths and beaches as much as possible.



The intrepid duo was undeterred by potential rock falls, tidal surges, slippery seaweed, sandstorms, crabs, jellyfish, etc. and trekked for 20 hours, achieving a grand total of 102,600 steps.



The sore legs, blisters and well grilled legs and arms were all endured for a good cause, raising much needed funds for local charities.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*