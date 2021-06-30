Jimmy and Gordon complete the ‘Big Dander’ and raise £2,735

Jimmy and Gordon complete the ‘Big Dander’ and raise £2,735

Jimmy and Gordon begin their walk from Marconi Cottage in Ballycastle as they raised funds for local charities.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

MAKING use of the recent good weather, Jimmy Dunlop and Gordon Robinson from the Rotary Club of Ballymoney undertook a walk from Marconi’s Cottage, Ballycastle to the Martello Tower at Magilligan Point, a distance of approximately 52 miles using coastal paths and beaches as much as possible.

The intrepid duo was undeterred by potential rock falls, tidal surges, slippery seaweed, sandstorms, crabs, jellyfish, etc. and trekked for 20 hours, achieving a grand total of 102,600 steps.

The sore legs, blisters and well grilled legs and arms were all endured for a good cause, raising much needed funds for local charities.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354