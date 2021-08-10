Rasharkin woman left speechless after being named best PT in Northern Ireland

Karla’s Physical Excellence also comes up trumps in the County Antrim category

Karla and her friends full of delight after her success at the NI B-FIt Awards held at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast.

A RASHARKIN woman admits she is still on ‘cloud nine’ after being named as the best personal trainer in Country Antrim and Northern Ireland.

Karla McAllister, of Karla’s Physical Excellence based in Ballymoney, secured the double success at the NI B-Fit Awards on Friday, July 30.

The event was held at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast and Karla secured the top score in each category from the judges to make it a night to remember.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Karla understandably struggled to put the magnitude of her success into words.

“It is a huge achievement and I’m still on cloud nine to be honest,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

