Superb GCSE attainment at Our Lady of Lourdes in challenging times

Our Lady of Lourdes GCSE results once again places the school in the top 5% of Non-Selective Schools when bench marked against similar type Post Primary schools.

As an all-ability school, we celebrate the excellent achievements of our pupils in what has been a very difficult and challenging two years.



Our pupils are entered for a minimum of 9 GCSEs and 100% of all Year 12 pupils attained 5 or more GCSES at A* to C with 93% achieving 7 or more GCSEs at A* to C.

