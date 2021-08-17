Superb GCSE attainment at Our Lady of Lourdes in challenging times
Mr Stewart, Claire Kearney and daughter Kelly delighted with Kelly's superb results.
Our Lady of Lourdes GCSE results once again places the school in the top 5% of Non-Selective Schools when bench marked against similar type Post Primary schools.
As an all-ability school, we celebrate the excellent achievements of our pupils in what has been a very difficult and challenging two years.
Our pupils are entered for a minimum of 9 GCSEs and 100% of all Year 12 pupils attained 5 or more GCSES at A* to C with 93% achieving 7 or more GCSEs at A* to C.
