Sunflower field helps raise funds for pair of worthwhile charities

A SUNFLOWER field on the Whitepark Road, just outside Bushmills, is proving to be a popular attraction after being opened to the public.



The field – which is just over two acres in size – is owned by Pearl and Archie Linnegan and has been visited by visitors from near and afar.



Access to the field is free but the couple have set-up a donation box with funds going towards the Alzheimers charity and Holy Trinity Church Building Fund in Portrush.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Pearl explained the reasons for supporting two worthwhile causes close to their hearts.



“This is the third year that Archie and I have sown a sunflower field,” she said.

