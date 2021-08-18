This is for you, sis!

AN ARMOY man and eight of his friends are braving a skydive next month in memory of his sister who sadly passed away last year.

Ben Adams and eight courageous comrades will plunge from the sky on September 11 with all the proceeds going towards funding an accessible picnic area in his native Armoy.



The Adams family suffered a heartbreaking loss in March 2020 as Ben’s sister Leanne passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 30.



Leanne was well known around the local community and was ever present at events and social occasions.

