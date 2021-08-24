Queen’s Award for local young farmers clubs

Queen’s Award for local young farmers clubs

Members of Finvoy YFC who attended the QAVS presentation event. Pic KMcA

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballycastle.news@thechronicle.uk.com

NORTH Antrim Agricultural Association has received the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in recognition of the role it plays in organising the annual Ballymoney Show.

The presentation took place at a special reception held at Lissanoure Castle hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes.

The prestigious award, presented by the Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim Mr David McCorkell, is the highest honour which can be given to volunteer groups across the UK.

*Full story and pictures in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354