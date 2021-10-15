Ryanair launches new route from City of Derry to Manchester

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, has announced a new route – City of Derry Airport to Manchester, operating three weekly flights starting from Winter ’21. As travel recovers to pre-Covid levels, Ryanair’s growth continues to lead traffic and tourism recovery across Europe.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a £19.99pp seat sale for travel until the end of March ‘22, which must be booked by midnight Friday, 15th October on www.Ryanair.com – the perfect excuse for a well-deserved getaway with family or friends.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason Mc Guinness, said:

“As Europe’s No.1 airline, Ryanair remains committed to re-building Europe’s aviation and tourism industry by restoring connectivity and growing its network of passengers to over 225 million by 2026. As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 additional Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this winter, we are delighted to add this new route from Derry to Manchester.

“As consumer confidence in air travel steadily restores, Ryanair is once again calling on the UK Government to scrap or suspend APD (Air Passenger Duty) to allow airlines to quickly recover connectivity, jobs and tourism in the aftermath of the pandemic. APD makes UK airports very uncompetitive compared to those in Europe, where Ryanair continues to add capacity having opened several new bases in recent months, including Agadir, Zagreb, Billund, Stockholm, Riga and Turin. While Ryanair is committed to the UK and to City of Derry Airport, the lack of Government support continues to create barriers to boosting traffic and growth.”

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport added:

“We’re very pleased to welcome Ryanair back to the North West, once again connecting our people and businesses. Manchester is a hugely popular destination from our region and giving people more options to fly from their doorstep is fantastic.

“As we are committed to ensuring City of Derry Airport is the airport of choice for passengers in the North West and as we seek to further improve the connectivity from the region, it is vitally important for our government to continue the push for APD removal in NI and continue with route development initiatives to get our airports & airlines improving connectivity and making the maximum contribution to our countries economic recovery.”