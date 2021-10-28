Cars deliberately torched say police

Police in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses and information after criminal damage was caused to several vehicles at a property on the Tully Road.

Inspector Ash said: "We received a report of up to ten cars that had been deliberately set alight at approximately 7.40pm last night, Wednesday October 27th. The total damage to the vehicles is substantial.

"Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended to extinguish the fires.

"We are appealing for anyone who might have information, CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1835 27/10/21."

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.