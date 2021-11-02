Council urged to ‘safeguard’ Limepark

ARMOY residents are encouraged to come along and have their say on the future of Limepark Playing Fields at a drop-in event on Monday November 8.

Ruth McNeill from Armoy Community explained how earlier this year, Armoy Community Association and Causeway Giants American Football Club opened up the playing fields for the first time in three years – having successfully negotiated a license to use Limepark from the Council last winter.

In just a few short months, activity and colour burst back into the site on the banks of the Bush: a sunflower field saw over 1000 visitors in September, American Football was played in Limepark for the first time, the Ballycastle and District Vintage Club harvested a field of corn with vintage machinery, and over 120 kids enjoyed the summer scheme at Limepark in July.

