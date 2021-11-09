End of an era as Sue retires

IT WAS the end of an era on Linenhall Street recently, as the last person with the Pinkerton surname, retired from one of the oldest law firms in Ballymoney.



Sue Pinkerton stepped down 118 after her grandfather-in-law John W Pinkerton founded the firm in 1903.



Sue leaves after 23 years working at the firm, first called John W Pinkerton & Son, more recently incorporated into Anderson, Gillan, Barr.



Sue, who is also High Sheriff of Antrim, lives with husband John in Seacon, who himself retired from the firm a few years back.

