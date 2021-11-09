End of an era as Sue retires

Last Pinkerton leaves law firm 118 years after first Pinkerton founded company

End of an era as Sue retires

Mrs Sue Pinkerton, Solicitor and Notary Public retired after 23 years working at John Pinkerton & Son.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

IT WAS the end of an era on Linenhall Street recently, as the last person with the Pinkerton surname, retired from one of the oldest law firms in Ballymoney.

Sue Pinkerton stepped down 118 after her grandfather-in-law John W Pinkerton founded the firm in 1903.

Sue leaves after 23 years working at the firm, first called John W Pinkerton & Son, more recently incorporated into Anderson, Gillan, Barr.

Sue, who is also High Sheriff of Antrim, lives with husband John in Seacon, who himself retired from the firm a few years back.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354