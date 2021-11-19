PSNI and Paramilitary Crime Task Force representatives to attend Manor Hotel for public meeting

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership is holding a public meeting in Ballymoney on December 1.

The PSNI and the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have been invited to attend as part of plans to give members of the public an opportunity to find out more about their work in the area.

Explaining more, PCSP Chairperson Councillor Darryl Wilson said: “At our last meeting it was agreed that we would invite both the PSNI and PCTF to our upcoming public meetings so that our residents could voice their opinions, share any concerns they might have, and most importantly, ask the questions that matter to them.

“It is very important that we foster confidence in policing throughout our communities, and these type of open engagement opportunities are central to this. I would encourage individuals and community stakeholders to attend these meetings so they can have their say on policing and find out more about what is being done to ensure Causeway Coast and Glens is a safe place for everyone.”

The first public meeting will take place in the Manor Hotel in Ballymoney on Wednesday December 1.

There will also be a meeting in Limavady, in the Roe Park Resort on Wednesday December 8.

Both events will start with refreshments from 6.30pm.

Questions can be voiced on the night, or alternatively you can submit a written question advance by emailing pcsp@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk