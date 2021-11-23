Councillors clash over Jubilee plans

Covid-19 - Tue 23rd November Figures
The last major royal anniversary was the Queen's 90th birthday in June 2016.
UNIONISTS and Nationalists have clashed over local council plans to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
The dispute arose when the DUP proposed handing responsibility for next year's royal landmark to a sub-committee already overseeing NI centenary events.
Extending the remit of the NI 100 group was a simple mater of changing its terms of reference, insisted unionists.
Councillor Michelle Knight McQuillan said it had been “very active and very successful.”
