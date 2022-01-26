Man dies following Carrickfergus crash incident

A man, understood to have been from North Antrim, has died following an incident in Carrickfergus earlier today.

A number of emergency service including the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland had attended the crash at the Knockagh Road in the town.

Independent Cllr Padraig McShane said: " This is a desperate tragedy and a desperate cross for this man's family to bear.

"And of course it's an extremely difficult time for his work colleagues. To them all I'd like to express my sincere sympathies at this very, very difficult time."

Police said the road is currently closed and motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.