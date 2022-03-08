Big cash boost on way for borough’s small towns

£2.25m post-Covid regeneration recovery fund for Causeway

Pictured, from left, are DUP Cllr John McAuley, DAERA Minister Edwin Poots, Armoy community rep Mechelle Hartin and MLA Mervyn Storey in Armoy.

SMALL towns and villages across the borough are set to share in almost £2.25m of regeneration cash under the government's latest Covid recovery fund.

The cash is to be spent sprucing up or regenerating settlements with fewer than 5000 residents or on green projects like cycle lanes and car charging points.

Described as ‘a high level investment plan’ by council officials, the funds must, however, must be spent quickly.

Members of the Council's Leisure and Development Committee were told in December eligible projects must be identified by March 2022 and all the money spent by March 2023.

