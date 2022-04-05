£40,000 grant awarded to iconic coastal church

THE Parish of Ballintoy, with the assistance of their design team Manor Architects, have been awarded over £40,000 by the National Churches Trust.



The National Churches Trust is an organisation supporting Churches across the UK.



Their funding programmes aim to keep church buildings open, in use and secured for the future.



Project Architect and specialist conservation architect Johann Muldoon MBE said: “Ballintoy Church is small in stature but its impact is global.

“The history of the building and the lineage laid to rest in its graveyard is unknown to many, but like many listed buildings, it needs urgent attention to ensure its future.

“This award is one step on the way, but the overall project will need the support of the entire community and numerous funding streams to complete the works needed.”

FACELIFT

In March last year The Chronicle exclusively revealed that the Church, one of the north coast's most beautiful, historic and strikingly located buildings was to get a £500,000 facelift.

*For more see this week's Ballycastle Chronicle