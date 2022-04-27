THE Cushendun Big Arts Weekend returns between 29 April-2 May and offers a host of arts, music and cultural activities for all ages in the picturesque village of Cushendun.

Following a two- year hiatus of ‘in-person’ events, the Cushendun Big Arts is back with a bang and it will be the first year where the restored Old Church will take centre stage.

The opening night kicks off with live music from John Spillane, who will be performing in the Old Church Centre on Friday 29 April at 8pm.

There will also be live music from Amanda St John on Saturday night and a rehearsed reading of ‘Little Gem’ by the Lurig Drama Group on Sunday night, both in the newly restored Old Church Centre.

Throughout the weekend, there will be a wide variety of activities for all ages at locations around Cushendun including the Old Church, Glenmona House, St. Ciaran’s Primary School and the Cushendun Hotel – or Randal’s, as it is more commonly known.

Sunday is the Family Fun Day with lots of free activities to entertain the little ones.

Chairperson William Colvin said: “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone all back in person, to Cushendun for the Big Arts Weekend.

“These last two years have been challenging for everyone, but this year is special for us as the Old Church Centre, now fully restored, will be the centrepiece for the 2022 festival, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone inside.”

EXHIBITIONS

In addition to the live events, there will be two art exhibitions running side-by-side.

In the Old Church Centre, the ‘Reflections on Refugees: Communicating through Art’ exhibition has its final showing.

This exhibition includes work from local artist Raymond Watson and a specially curated selection of Conflict Textiles.

The curator of Conflict Textiles, Roberta Bacic, will be giving a guided tour of the artwork as well as a workshop on Sunday afternoon. Additionally, in Glenmona House, the annual local art exhibition returns, hosted by Bridget Scally-Miller.

Saturday’s activities will start with a walking tour of the village by Turais Cois Abhann Doinne and a range of activities will follow, from Poetry and Songs from the John Hewitt Society, to Spring Wreath making workshops with the National Trust Gardeners, youth drama workshops and the firm favourite, ‘Share a Poem’ in Randal’s (Cushendun Hotel).

Sunday is our family fun day where there will be an array of events for little ones, including a Baby Disco, Makendoo craft workshops, sandcastle competitions and scavenger hunts.

The Lurig Drama Group will perform in the Old Church on Sunday evening with a rehearsed reading of ‘Little Gem’.

There will be an adult mediative movement workshop and an early morning return of the Dawn Chorus walk in Cregagh Wood, in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust.

Monday will see the return of the Naturally North Coast Market to the genteel grounds of Glenmona House.

The National Trust Rangers will also be leading a children’s outdoor exploration of Cushendun beach, and there will be a children’s Story through Movement workshop in the afternoon.

There will also be an adult singing workshop with Amanda St John and then an afternoon of tales, tunes and songs led by the internationally renowned Irish Storyteller, Liz Weir.

Monday’s entertainment closes with a screening of the film SIX from Brassneck Theatre Company.

The Chairperson added: “We are grateful to the Causeway Coast and Glens Council for funding the Cushendun Big Arts Weekend, as well as our main sponsors, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the National Trust, Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust and the John Hewitt Society, in addition to our local sponsors.”

Full details can be found on the website: www.theoldchurchcentre.com /big-arts-weekend

For more information contact info@cushendunbpt.org