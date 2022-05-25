Four men arrested on suspicion of burglary and false imprisonment

Four men arrested on suspicion of burglary and false imprisonment
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

DETECTIVES investigating an incident in Dunloy in December 2020 have today (Wednesday 25 May) arrested four men.

The men – aged, 26, 30, 36 and 55 – were arrested on suspicion of burglary and false imprisonment.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “The arrests relate to our investigation into a burglary and attack which took place on 24 December in 2020.

“That Christmas Eve night, a number of masked men forced their way into a house in the Moyan Road area of the village and assaulted the male occupant.  This was a brutal attack, in which the victim was cable-tied, and punched around the face and head.  He was left with injuries that required hospital treatment.

“This was, without doubt, a vicious, cowardly and terrifying ordeal.

“Our enquiries continue and I would reiterate our ask for anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1948 of 24/12/20.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Rangers and Man Utd on way to SuperCupNI

Councillor William McCaughey, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, David Jeffrey, manager Ballymena United FC and Victor Leonard, Chairman STATSports SuperCupNI

Rangers and Man Utd on way to SuperCupNI

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354