Bumper entry for Armoy Races

Adam McLean and Paul Jordan battle for the top step in the opening Supersport race at the Armoy road races back in 2018. Pic: Pacemaker Press.

ARMOY Road Races have a bumper entry this year according to Bill Kennedy MBE, Clerk of the Course. 

To date, entries have been received from all over Ireland and the United Kingdom with nearly 30 of them newcomers.

It would seem there is a keen interest in racing at Armoy this year and who will turn up at to race in the famous Bayview Hotel Race of Legends.

For more on this story, see Tuesday's Chronicle newspaper...

 

