‘BEST VALUE 4x4’ FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Hard on the heels of winning the ‘Best Value’ award for its shortbed Musso pick-up truck for the third consecutive year, and ‘Best Individual Model’ for its longbed Musso, SsangYong has collected yet another ‘Best Value’ award - this time for its flagship Rexton 4x4 SUV. The "4x4 of the Year sponsored by BFGoodrich” accolade is awarded to Rexton for an unprecedented fourth year in a row.

Commented Alan Kidd, editor of 4x4 magazine: "By the time a vehicle has won the same award for four years in a row, you might assume that the opposition is beginning to close in. But if anything, the Rexton is accelerating away from the rest in terms of value for money. That’s because it has only put on a couple of grand during those four years. And in that time, its warranty has gone up from five to seven years.

“None of that would mean anything if it wasn’t also a very good vehicle, though. But the Rexton is more than just very good. It’s immensely practical, enjoyable to drive and capable off-road – and at the top of the range, convincingly luxurious.”

"There are still people who avoid SsangYong because it has a funny sounding name. More fool them. Korea’s 4x4 specialist is gaining ground fast – and as the Rexton demonstrates, there are areas in which it’s actually now setting the pace."

Kevin Griffin, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK, responded: “Winning one ‘best value’ award is quite an achievement, but four times in a row is testament to how fantastic Rexton is – we are absolutely delighted! Both Musso and Rexton continue to win awards which speaks volumes about the SsangYong product range. The SsangYong brand has always represented all-round value, which is expressed as low price, high levels of equipment, great build-quality, and a 7-year/150,000-mile warranty. ”

The SsangYong Rexton

Heralding major advances in style, quality, safety and technology for the brand, the Rexton, SsangYong’s flagship SUV 4x4 was launched in 2017[1]. Impressing with its sheer presence and beautifully balanced exterior, Rexton is a large D/E-segment four-wheel drive offering a prestige cabin for passengers to travel in supreme comfort, while disguising its tough and rugged off-road capability.

Representing a huge step forward in every area - looks and style, interior ambience, structure and safety, performance and technology, this new car stays true to SsangYong’s core brand values with extremely competitive pricing.

An authentic 4x4, the new car is powered by a 2.2 litre turbo Euro 6 diesel engine delivering maximum power of 181PS and maximum torque of 420Nm, with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed Mercedes-Benz automatic transmission, and features a 3.5 tonne towing capacity, the benchmark for those who tow large caravans & trailers.

Stylish inside and out, the new car has gracious looks, and with a contemporary interior. Built using a modern and very strong body-on-frame construction, it is extremely safe and comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of electronic safety aids, and up to nine airbags. With the latest in connectivity and technology, new Rexton features Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto, an HD 9.2” navigation screen and 3D ‘around-view’ monitoring.

This fourth generation Rexton draws on SsangYong’s heritage and deep experience of building 4x4 vehicles over 60 years, and as well as its highly competitive pricing and comprehensive list of standard equipment, features a 7-year/150,000mile warranty.





[1] The original Rexton was launched in the UK in 2001