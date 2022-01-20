New e-Hybrid (MHEV) versions of Jeep Renegade and Compass.

Jeep has announced the introduction of new e-Hybrid (MHEV) versions of Renegade and Compass. Offering an enhancement to the electrified ranges of both models, orders are open now with first vehicles expected in the UK in March. The e-Hybrid versions follow in the tracks of the successful plug-in-hybrid 4xe range, which currently account for more than 25 per cent of the brand’s total sales in Europe.

“Today’s announcement builds upon the success of our current 4xe plug-in-hybrid portfolio, and is another step towards the comprehensive electrification of our full product line-up in Europe” said Antonella Bruno – Head of Jeep Brand Europe. “The Jeep Compass and Renegade e-Hybrid offer a new entry point into our electrified portfolio expanding our sales momentum by offering more hybrid options to more European customers. This product expansion will continue in the summer of this year with the introduction of the 4xe version of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee.”

New e-Hybrid option

The new models debut an advanced hybrid system featuring a new 4-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, from the Global Small Engine family, which delivers 130hp and 240Nm of peak torque, coupled with a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The propulsion system includes a built-in 48 volt 15kW (20hp) electric motor delivering 55Nm of torque, equivalent to 135Nm at gearbox input level, which can propel the wheels even when the internal combustion engine is turned off. The new versions offer up to 15 per cent lower consumption and CO2 emissions than the previous petrol models.

Courtesy of the new hybrid technology, the Jeep Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid models offer a new alternative in the two wheel drive segment. Customers can keep their driving habits intact and enjoy an authentic hybrid driving experience, with full-electric propulsion available at start-up, when travelling at low speeds, cruising and in parking manoeuvres.

Designed for Hybrid Performance

The new 4-cylinder turbocharged engine has been designed to be the best fit for hybrid usage, to optimise thermodynamics, and therefore to save on fuel consumption. It operates on the Miller cycle which improves thermal efficiency and offers a high compression ratio (12.5:1), a new cylinder head with compact combustion chamber, dual variable valve timing and special ‘high-tumble’ intake ducts. Also new is the high-pressure direct injection system, operating at up to 350 bar. This petrol engine delivers an output of 130hp, while peak torque reaches 240Nm. A belt starter generator is also installed in the petrol engine, to guarantee fast and silent transitions when restarting.

The braking system of the new Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid includes the Intelligent Brake System which includes an ‘auto-charge’ feature using mixed regenerative braking to maximise the recovery of kinetic energy and improves efficiency.

An evolution of the driving experience

Courtesy of the new propulsion system, the hybrid models deliver a versatile and relaxing driving experience, with various features allowing the vehicle to move in electric mode. These include:

Silent Start: starts the vehicle with no need to turn on the petrol engine, by using a pure-electric, silent driving mode;

Energy Recovery: recovers energy that would otherwise be wasted when the vehicle decelerates (e-Coasting) and during braking (Regenerative Braking);

Boost & Load Point Shift: ‘e-Boosting’ allows an increase in torque to the wheels thanks to the electric motor that supports the petrol engine; moreover, by taking advantage of the (drive or braking) torque delivered by the electric motor, it is possible to optimise the operating point of the petrol engine;

Electric Drive: the vehicle can travel in silence and with zero emissions using only the electric motor, while the petrol engine is turned off.

The new Jeep Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid can run in various driving scenarios using only the electric motor (and with the petrol engine turned off). This is made possible courtesy of an array of electric operating modes, which include:

e-Launch: starts the vehicle using only the electric motor, when starting up or restarting at traffic lights;

e-Creeping: the electric motor provides the start-up normally seen in automatic vehicles, at a speed that can vary from 0mph to the equivalent of the petrol engine idling in first gear, or in reverse (for example when manoeuvring);

e-Queueing: the vehicle can keep going in a traffic jam, following a ‘stop & go’ pattern in full-electric mode;

e-Parking: simplifies parking manoeuvres, which can be carried out using electric propulsion only, to ensure a practical and quiet experience.

These capabilities are available depending on battery charge status and the power output required.

A wide range of customisation options are available, with a contrasting black roof option plus up to eight different exterior paint colours for the Renegade and seven for the Compass including plus the new Matter Azur, specific to the Upland launch edition. A wide range of alloy wheel designs specific to the Renegade and Compass are also available.