Businesses opt to close as crisis deepens

SOME of the north coast's best known traders have closed their doors as the Coronavirus crisis deepens.

Among them are familiar family businesses including Morelli's, Moore's of Coleraine, Ken Young Fashions and The White House in Portrush.

They, along with many others throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area, have taken the decision to shut in the interests of public safety.

The move comes amid speculation that the British government is considering introducing stricter new guidelines to counter the spread of the deadly virus.

In a statement on social media, a Morelli's spokesperson admitted that it was with great sadness that they had taken the decision to close, adding that it was the first time in 100 years that the family business had not been able to serve ice cream on a Sunday.

However, the spokesperson added that they 'look forward to brighter times ahead, reopening our doors and scooping again.'

Similarly with Moores of Coleraine which announced it was temporarily closing its doors, as of Monday, in what they descirbed as 'incredibly difficult decision.'

"The doors of Moores have been open to customers since 1925 and it goes against everything in our nature to close them," explained managing director Neville Moore.

"But these aren't normal times and closing the store for now is the right thing to do for everyone," he added.

It is a familiar tale across our towns and villages as shop-owners close their doors for the immediate future in a collective effort to lessen the impact of Coronavirus.

