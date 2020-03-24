'You need to be at home' Ballymoney braces itself for COVID 19 'escalation'

WITH an enforced COVID 19 lock down on the cards if people do not adhere to social distancing guidelines, local political representatives have implored people to listen to what the health professionals are saying in the face of the greatest pandemic most will see in their lifetimes.

“If you're job isn’t an essential service or you can’t carry on in your work and implement the two metre social distancing rule then you need to be at home,” says Dunloy MLA Philip McGuigan.

Mervyn Storey MLA said: “It is absolutely vital that people listen to the advice, it will be too late to listen when this has escalated, no one can underline strongly enough the need to heed the advice, it is a matter of life and death.”

The men made their remarks as thousands made their way to the north coast on Sunday apparently as if it was an ordinary weekend.

North Antrim MLA and Health Minster Robin Swann has said that he believed that “forced social-distancing” could be introduced soon as a consequence of people's irresponsibility.

As of 2pm on Monday 23 March, two people had passed away with the number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland standing at 148.

Ballymoney has been going into a voluntary lockdown following government guidance for a week, with shops, pubs, offices and public facilities mostly now closed.

