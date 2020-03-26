PM leads tribute to NHS workers

PM leads tribute to NHS workers
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

MILLIONS of people across the UK have paid their own tribute to health workers who continue to lead the fight against the Coronavirus.

Up and down the land, families and communities joined together in a round of applause at 8pm on Thursday for care workers who put their lives on the line on a daily basis.

They were joined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak who stood opposite Number 10 Downing Street.

In doing so, the UK followed the example of a number of other counties who have held similar events over the past few weeks.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354