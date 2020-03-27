Coronavirus claims more lives

THREE more people have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number to 13.

And according to the Public Health Agency, 34 more people have tested positive for the virus.

The news comes as it was revealed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, a group of leading GPs in Belfast earlier called for a 'complete lockdown' to help manage the pandemic.

The doctors admit they are 'dismayed' at the actions of many members of the public.

In an open letter, they argued that time was of the essence.

"We argue it would be better to be extremely cautious and wrong than wrong and incautious," they said.

"We acknowledge the current advice government has given on social distancing but, in our view, this is not stringent enough.

"I think we are at the tipping point," they added.