Council announces closure of burial grounds to the public

BURIAL grounds across Causeway Coast and Glens Council area are the latest locations to fall victim to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The sites have been closed to the public for the foreseeable future, however, funerals and burials will go ahead during this difficult time but recent government guidelines outlined that funerals should only be attended by “close family members”.

Last week, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council announced the closure of a wealth of council facilities and venues including Leisure Centres, holiday and play parks, public toilets and Household Recycling Centres.

Before midday, a statement on social media from the council confirmed the closure of burial grounds across the local area.

“All Council burial grounds are now closed to members of the public, except for funerals or burials, once again, we appreciate your ongoing understanding at this time,” said a Council statement on Twitter.

At this stage, it is not yet known when burial grounds will reopen. However, more information about changes to Council services and facilities can be found on their website.

The recent news comes less than 48 hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced stiffer lockdown measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. The recent guidelines state that gatherings of more than two people are strictly banned and fines of up to £5,000 can be implemented to those breaching the Government’s recent ruling.

