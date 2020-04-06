Watch: CAI win 1939 Schools Cup final with win over Methody

HAVE we got a special treat for you...

Thanks to the kind people at Northern Ireland Screen's Digital Film Archive (DFA) we can bring you rarely seen footage of Coleraine Academical Institution's Schools Cup final win - of 1939!

The victory, the Coleraine school's eighth in the competition, came courtesy of a 16-5 defeat of Methodist College Belfast at the then Ravenhill Stadium in east Belfast.

But that tells only part of the story: the film that remains is evocative of a different time, one very few of us would be familiar with.

Shot over 80 years ago, the coverage begins with supporters of both schools filling up the grandstands and the terraces before introducing us to the respective teams' players.

Part black and white and part colour, the 15 minute long coverage includes action from the game and concludes with the trophy presentation.

Remarkably, given CAI's proud early successes in the tournament, it would be a long gap to 1992 for the school's ninth - and last - success.

Still, with nine victories and 24 runner-up positions, the school, now known as Coleraine Grammar School following its amalgamation with Coleraine High School several years ago, is the fourth most successful in the competition's history which dates back to 1876.

"Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive (DFA) is a free public access resource containing hundreds of hours of moving image titles, spanning from 1897 to the present day," explained a spokesperson.

The Digital Film Archive can be accessed from the comfort of your own home at www.digitalfilmarchive.net or via special terminals at DFA partner sites across Northern Ireland - including library branches, museums, art centres and universities. In Derry/Londonderry there is one terminal, located at Ballymoney Museum. A full list of DFA Partner sites can be found here.

Northern Ireland Screen also delivers themed presentations based on the content of the Archive to a variety of audiences, including community and reminiscence groups, historical societies and schools. If you are interested in arranging a presentation, please email Ann@northernirelandscreen.co.uk.

So, in these days of social isolation, why not sit back and watch a real slice of history; simply click the link below and enjoy:

https://digitalfilmarchive.net/media/schools-rugby-cup-131