Supermoon to peak in early hours of Wednesday

The supermoon shines brightly over Windsor Castle.

A PINK supermoon is brightening the night skies over the UK - though there will not be any noticeable colour difference, as the name might suggest.

Stargazers can see the next full moon and it will peak during the early hours of Wednesday at 3.35am.

Despite its name, there is no colour change to the appearance of the lunar surface - it is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.

In some other cultures, the pink moon is known as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and the fish moon.

As this will also be a supermoon, people can expect it to look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter in the sky as it reaches its closest point to Earth, known as its perigee.

April's supermoon is the third of the year, following the worm moon on March 9.

The next full moon is referred to as the Flower Moon, which takes place on May 7.

