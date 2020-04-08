'Most vulnerable' to receive food boxes

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is working in partnership with the Department for Communities and Advice NI to deliver Food Boxes to the most vulnerable people within communities.

* What will the service include?

A weekly service to deliver food boxes to extremely vulnerable people is being set up by the Department for Communities working along with Council. A box of mainly non-perishable goods will be delivered directly to the door of those who are eligible. The packages will include items such as tinned and dried food and soap alongside some fresh fruit and bread.

* Who can access this service?

• If you have been notified to shield by their GPs and

• If you are in financial difficulty at the current time and cannot afford food

• If you are isolated, and do not have access to friends or family close by or access to another local support network.

• These boxes will also be available to those who are not shielding, but are in critical need of food.

* How do I access the Food Parcel support for myself or others?

Please contact the COVID-19 Community Helpline Freephone Number on 0808 802 0020. You can also get in touch by email and text message:

• email: covid19@adviceni.net

• text: ACTION to 81025

* What happens after I call the Freephone Number for myself or others?

Someone will answer your call or email or they may call you back and take some further details, such as your name, address, Shielding Letter information and assess the need alongside the Health Trust. They will then refer you on the Council Co-ordination Hub, where Council will arrange to have a parcel delivered directly to you.

* What if I have other additional needs?

If you need a prescription or other medical supplies collected please let the Helpline know so that these things can be arranged also.

As the service is rolled out, Council will adapt how best to work with our community and voluntary sector partners who are well placed to identify the most vulnerable people and can play a role in delivering packs also.

Please bear with us as we sort the logistics and we will be in touch with community groups shortly about this service.

In the meantime, please refer anyone you feel may need assistance to the Covid-19 Helpline. ​