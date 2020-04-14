Major upheaval

OVER what should have been The Masters weeked, the first major of the golfing year, we were left with nothing but re-runs of Tiger Woods' famous victory of 12 months ago to watch.

But if it was frustrating for us, how much worse must it have been for two men who, in normal circumstances, should have been right in the middle of the action at Augusta National.

Graeme McDowell had been looking forward to a return to Magnolia Lane after an absence of several years while fellow Portrush man Ricky Elliott would have fancied winning another major on the bag for world number three Brooks Koepka.

Instead, both were relaxing at their homes in Florida - Graeme spending an inordinate amount of time with his wife Kristin and young family and Ricky finally getting to know his neighbours and learning to cook!

Chronicle Sport caught up with both men over the weekend and got their thoughts on the current global pandemic, their hopes for the remainder of the golfing season and how they were filling their unexpected down time.

Graeme, US Open champion ten years ago now, admitted that while peoples' health was paramount and that sport was of secondary importance just now he hoped the majors could be pencilled in towards the end of the year.

And he said he retained an ambition to be part of captain Padraig Harrington's European team should the Ryder Cup go ahead.

Ricky, meanwhile, said he expected a busy autumn if, as rumoured, the year's majors were showhorned in around November.

Many thanks to both for taking the time to chat with The Chronicle.

They may travel in different circles these days but neither has forgotten their roots.

Good luck to them for the rest of the year.

