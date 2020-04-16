PORTSTEWART man Mark Roughan paid an emotional musical tribute to front line workers as part of the weekly 'Clap for Carers' on Thursday evening.

Mark performed two songs on his saxophone shortly before 8pm on Thursday, outside his home in the Strand Crescent area of the resort.

Neighbours gathered - obeying social distancing rules - to join in the unique tribute before joining with millions of others across the UK in showing their support for NHS staff and essential workers.

Schoolteacher Mark performed 'What a Wonderful World' and 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in tribute to the brave men and women whose job it is to help tackle the spread of coronavirus.

And The Chronicle's photographer Ciaran Clancey was there to capture the moment.

