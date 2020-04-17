Job retention scheme to go live on Monday morning

MONDAY, April 20 is an incredibly important day for all employers who have furloughed their workers.

HMRC have announced that the Job Retention Scheme (JRS) goes live at 8am on Monday with full digital support.

A spokesperson for HMRC said, "The Chancellor announced the JRS on March 20 to enable employees to remain on the payroll through being ‘furloughed’. Employers simply need to claim the cash grant from HMRC and, to support this, we’ve put in place an online application service which can handle up to 450,000 applications an hour.

"Employers should then receive the money to pay their employees within six days enabling them to meet the April payroll.

"HMRC emailed two million employers today providing a link to a five-step guide to claiming and warning them to be aware of scams circulating and that they don’t need to call us unless they have a problem. This is to keep the lines free for those who really need us."