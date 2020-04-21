Portrush grandmother shares support for her local newspaper

IN these days of isolation and working from home, it's always heartening to learn that what you are doing is, in some small way, making a difference.

That was the case this week when The Chronicle received a lovely message from Claire Melville.

In it, she posted a photograph of her granny in her favourite chair, knitting needles in her hands and a copy of her local newspaper beside her.

"My granny Pearl Wedlock from Portrush wants to share her support for the Chronicle during this pandemic, she gets it every week," explained granddaughter Claire.

"During this time she’s keeping busy knitting hats and blankets as part of the Warm Baby Project for premature babies, doing jig saws and reading the Chronicle!" she added.

Aged 82, Pearl lives at Glencoe Gardens in Portrush and is certainly making the most of the lockdown.

"She enjoys reading The Chronicle to stay in touch with the community and local events," continued Claire.

"During these times she’s keeping positive by continuing with her hobbies - reading, knitting and puzzles - and talking to family and friends on the phone."

Hopefully, The Chronicle can keep Pearl - and you - up to date with what everything that is happening locally as we all work together to cope with what are difficult days.

And remember to keep up to date with breaking news and all the latest developments surrounding coronavirus on The Chronicle website and social media channels.