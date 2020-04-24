'Not the legacy you want to leave behind''

IMAGINE working your entire life, achieving something only to potentially lose it all again.

That is the prospect facing Roger Robinson, owner of Crusoes coffee shop in Castlerock.

Established in 2004, Crusoes is more than just a coffee shop.

It acts as a meeting place for the village’s residents and visitors and doubles as a sometimes intimate music venue in the evening.

But now, it, and many similar businesses dotted along the north coast, face a very uncertain future thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the hardest hit, the hospitality industry may take many years to recover, with some possibly not lasting the distance.

There is help out there in the form of government grant schemes but, really, there is only so much to go around.

Which is why Roger, like others in the same boat, is constantly looking at ways of reinventing himself and his business.

He has recently expanded into producing bespoke meals for a growing market which helps maintain some semblance of a business, as well as generating much needed revenue.

“The past month has been extremely hard - the realisation that your business is finished, that you will unlikely recover and that it won’t be the legacy you want to leave behind,” admits Roger.

“I had invested heavily in the last six months of Crusoes with changing menus, storage, painting the whole shop top to bottom and the art work of the Musseden Temple and railway tunnel printed onto my stairs, sadly might not been seen by many.

“We had also a print to wallpaper onto the top of the stairs which would have made the illusion that you were actually in Musseden Temple looking out the windows to the sea and we were meant to finish this the following week after we shut.

“I’ve been in hospitality my whole life and throughout that time we’ve experienced many crazy things but nothing has been quite like this. It’s almost like the shock hasn’t quite hit yet.

“There are various grants and loans, though with Crusoes it would be risky taking a loan and not knowing if I would be able to open up again to repay it,” he adds.

In addition to Crusoes, the Portstewart-born entrepreneur owns two related businesses including Castaway Catering, which focuses on outside catering, weddings, parties and festival catering, and Crusoes on the Go which sells pre-packed sandwiches.

“Castaway doesn’t receive a grant - despite having over 20 weddings cancelled - as we didn’t have business rates being a mobile catering service,” explains Roger.

“There are so many stories going around that I should get this and that but, as yet, there is nothing else. The government updates are good, though, and the furlough payments for staff should come in soon.

“To be fair to the Crusoes staff, they have been very understanding. The first week of the closure (we closed about three days before we were told to although it had just been me and another member of staff all week to lessen the risk) the first week was awful, it honestly felt like someone had died. I had such a heavy feeling in my heart wondering how everyone would pay their rent and mortgages.

“It’s quite a resonsibility and you have to take it seriously. I knew that if I left it another week that Crusoes would have folded so I had no choice but to put my staff onto temporary lay-offs and then furlough when it was brought into play.

“It was just a big kick in the teeth, especially with the timing coming just two weeks before the Easter holidays. It was, and is, devastating. The effort and work that went into Crusoes; to just end like that is beyond words.”

For now, Roger and colleague Craig McGlinchey are throwing themselves into producing slow cooked buffet style foods, the kind they produce for weddings, but for the private market.

“Being self employed you are always thinking of things and looking at different angles,” continues Roger, whose catering career began as a 12-year-old in a Portstewart chippy.

“We had spoken before about selling the food we would cook for parties and weddings, wondering could we package them and sell them from the shop as guests would rave about them and sometimes contact us to find out if they could buy them.

“So really what we did was individually package meals that we could sell as a delivery service.

“We also wanted to help out, so sometimes we deliver groceries, wine and medications free of charge.

“Thankfully, customers wanted to support us and the money is used to pay the wages for the few staff I have been able or need to continue the businesses and pay off the debt from the long winter.

“We were lucky to have a commercial kitchen for the sandwich business that we could use. Others won’t be as lucky as you need a lot of space and large cooking equipment.

“I am fortunate that my colleagues had an insight into what we are going through and they jumped on board and have gone above and beyond. It was so hard at first but we knew it was all or nothing.

“The inspiration for the meals was kind of influenced by my mum - how could I keep her safe? Thinking about it, we decided to put as much fresh vegetables in as possible so they would be healthy and give folks the best chance of fighting the virus as you are what you eat.”

Roger normally employs 20 people across his three businesses - that number is now done to three.

“The timing couldn’t be worse,” he adds. “The Crusoes lease is up for renewal soon and I had really focused on making the last six months work.

“So much effort went into it that I struggle with the thought now that I’m left with nothing as far as Crusoes is concerned.

“If it is unable to restart it will leave Castlerock without a year round meeting point which is probably the saddest part of it all.”

Which is were the music comes in. Over the years, Roger has hosted a wealth of talent in Crusoes which takes on a completely different hue on his fabled music nights.

“The music was the hardest. Cancelling 10 gigs and the effect it will have on the musicians and also the gathering of people is something I feel very strongly about,” states Roger.

“That deeply saddens me as we have had around 220 gigs over the years with some amazing musicians and I’ve made so many friends through it.

“Crusoes’ music night was also the first place my mum felt safe going out after my dad died and seeing her love the music makes everything worth it.

“Funny, one of the first proper music nights with Julie Folis, Linley Hamilton and Gay McIntyre was all because Chris Moorehouse, my boss when I worked in New Zealand, suddenly passed away.

“He earned good money from photographing super yachts for the rich and famous so would run his coffee shop and put on wee nights with some music.

“I had such good memories of that and the value he put in you so I had to celebrate this life. So the band played and we did some food, all for free, as Chris would have done.

“The music nights cost me money to run but they were my hobby. I figured hobbies cost money so I had it right in my head to continue with them.

“It’s an emotional time right now. It’s maybe due to just putting my head down and getting on with it as folk are relying on me and with no time to dwell on things.

“But we are were we are - what choices do we have? Go home and worry, or grab the bull by the horns with two fingers to the virus.

“I’m conscious that not everyone is as lucky as I am in having the resources to change tack, so we started a ‘buy a meal option’ where people can help others out.

“We have distributed over 50 free meals - no questions, no explanations, just an address to deliver to and we hope to deliver some to NHS staff as some gifted have requested that.

“It’s a wonderful thing when you see great kindness in others. Life is good, people are good, kindness is almighty.”