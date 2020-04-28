Coronavirus: France's top two divisions will not resume this season

FIRST the Dutch.

Now the French.

Two of the top football nations in Europe have announced there will be no more top-flight football this season.

On Tuesday, France followed The Netherlands' example as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect global sport.

It was announced that the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons will not resume after France banned all sporting events, including behind closed doors, until September.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the 2019-20 sporting season is over as he announced plans to ease France's coronavirus lockdown on 11 May.

French football's governing body had hoped to resume the season on 17 June and finish the campaign on 25 July.

Football was suspended indefinitely in France on 13 March.

The question now is - what happens to football in the UK and especially for us here in Northern Ireland?

Discussions have been ongoing between various parties in a bid to determine a way forward for the Irish League, with the sport currently on hold at least until the end of May.

However, given the moves made by several of the European superpowers, there must be a growing fear that football here, too, is finished for the season.

Coleraine, of course, had won the first major silverware of the season when they defeated Crusaders in the Bet McLean League Cup.

And they remain on course for an historic treble - sitting just four points behind league leaders Linfield with seven games remaining while they are also in the semi-finals of the Sadlers Peaky Blinders Irish Cup.