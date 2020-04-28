Covid-19 could spell the end for Stendhal Festival

ORGANISERS of the award-winning Stendhal Festival admit that if it doesn’t take place this summer then there is a ‘strong possibility’ that it would be the end of the event.

The festival, voted Most Promising Authentic NI Event or Festival Experience at last year’s Tourism Northern Ireland Awards, is due to celebrate its tenth anniversary this August.

And while organisers remain hopeful of celebrating the milestone at Ballymully Cottage Farm outside Limavady, they are also realistic enough to know that the decision may be taken out of their hands.

“At present, we have not cancelled the event but we have to face the fact that it is a possibility down the line,” explained a spokesperson.

“We are glass half-full people here at Stendhal so while the current situation is the greatest threat the event has ever faced, we are working on a fairly innovative contingency plan that we believe could allow a different form of the festival to run while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

"It may be optimistic but we are happy to plan for multiple eventualities rather than throw in the towel.

“However, public health and safety will always come first and, if by the time the scheduled date for the festival comes around and it is clear that we cannot run on the grounds of public safety, then that will be that for 2020.

“If we don’t run this year there is, unfortunately, a strong possibility that that would be the end of Stendhal Festival.

“After all we have been through, sacrificed and achieved over the past 10 years, to have it all potentially end like this would be devastating."

A number of contingency plans are being considered but the future for Stendhal looks very uncertain this week.

