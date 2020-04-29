Coronavirus: daily update

NORTHERN Ireland Executive ministers and their officials have over the past 24 hours been involved in a number of initiatives and critical decisions relating to the Coronavirus emergency.

Farmers eligible for the UK Government’s Self-employment Income Support Scheme were today urged by the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots to apply.

The financial support scheme is designed to ease some of the financial pressures the self-employed face because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The eligibility criteria for the scheme requires farmers to:

* be self-employed

* have business profits under £50,000

* have submitted a self-assessment tax return for the tax year 2018 to 2019

* have traded in the tax year 2019 to 2020

* be trading when applying, or would be except for coronavirus

* intend to continue to trade in the tax year 2020 to 2021

* have lost trading profits due to coronavirus

Those eligible will receive a taxable grant worth up to 80% of their average trading profit in previous years which HMRC will pay, capped at £2,500 a month, for a period of three months in one instalment.

Noting farmers were facing severe financial difficulties, Minister Poots said: “It will provide some help at this difficult time for farmers and their families but I recognise that it’s not enough. I will continue to press the Government and EU for a support package for farmers in Northern Ireland.

"In the current difficult climate I would also strongly advise any farmer who wishes to seek advice on business, technical or environment aspects of their farm to contact their local CAFRE Adviser. The contact details are 0300 200 7843.”

Minister Poots also wrote to the Chief Executives of each of the 11 Councils, NIGLA and Arc21, outlining five key principles to help them decide on any changes to waste services during the Covid-19 emergency.

In addition to the current principles, requirements and duties in waste, environmental and health protection legislation, the key principles are;

* Protection of human health and the environment. Protect human health (including the workforce collecting and processing waste material) and the environment from the adverse consequences of waste not being managed effectively (in line with the scientific assessment of the risks and health advice on the approaches that support the controlling of the spread of COVID-19).

* Social equity. Ensuring that proper account is taken of those needing support and those householders with limited storage capacity at their dwellings.

* Waste hierarchy. Manage waste in line with the waste hierarchy, in priority order: reduce, reuse, recycle, energy recovery, landfill, unless over-ridden by the need to protect human health and the environment.

* Resilience. Maintain the operation of a diverse range of facilities in order to provide resilience if key services are impacted or close down.

* Preservation of material flows. Ensure the flow of material to businesses that use recyclate, such as for food packaging, and derive energy from waste.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill joined staff today at the South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon as members of the public observed a minute’s silence at venues across Northern Ireland for key workers who have died from Covid-19.

Insisting it was important to recognise the loss of key workers during the 11am International Workers’ Memorial Day event, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Whilst our thoughts are with health and social care workers in particular this year, we cannot forget the sacrifices made by all other workers, both at this time, and in the past too – across all sectors.”



First Minister Arlene Foster said the minute’s silence was “a small but important act of gratitude to those workers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of others, and to the families and friends who have suffered their loss.”



The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill added: “We remember especially today all those health and care workers across the world who have lost their lives treating and caring for people through this pandemic.”

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that a further 20 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland over the last 24 hours.

That figure, which brings the death toll here to at least 329, covers mainly hospital deaths and is expected to rise once deaths in care homes and in the community are taken into account.

Meanwhile the number of people who have so far tested positive for the virus is 3,408.