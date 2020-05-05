Teenager on the ball when it comes to helping others

A TEENAGE footballer on the books of Swansea City FC has set himself a new goal during his enforced break from the Welsh club - helping others less fortunate in his local community.

Luke McKendry (18) is currently living at home with his family in Coleraine during the coronavirus lockdown but remains determined to keep himself busy.

Which is how he came up with the idea of printing cards with his name and contact details on them, offering his services to help with shopping, posting mail or collecting urgent supplies for anyone who may be self isolating.

"I felt guilty after a couple of weeks at home doing nothing so I got some leaflets printed and posted them through a few doors," explained Luke.

"I suppose I'm in a fortunate enough position where I'm fit and healthy and obviously home at the moment.

"I'm just trying to help those that need a bit of help and the more people I can help the better.

"There's probably plenty of people around the town that need a bit of help so, hopefully, I can make a bit of a difference," he added.

A son of Coleraine FC chairman Colin McKendry, Luke has already helped residents in The Loughan and Grange Road areas and plans to continue for as long as necessary.

Or, until he gets the green light to return to Wales and resume his fledgling football career.

"Things are all a bit up in the air at the minute with Swansea," continued the former Loreto College pupil.

"We had a zoom call last week and they sent us another month's training plan, so it doesn't look like we'll be going back any time soon.

"It's not the easiest running every day by yourself but you just have to keep going!"

* Should you or anyone you know require assistance, Luke can be contacted on 07557670129.