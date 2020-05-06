Deputy Mayor to lay wreath on VE Day

THE Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has paid tribute to the veterans of World War II ahead of VE Day.

This Friday (May 8) is the 75th anniversary of the date which marked Victory in Europe.

Alderman Sharon McKillop said we are privileged to have a number of surviving veterans living within Causeway Coast and Glens, and she has called on people to remember their service and sacrifice.

Plans to present veterans with a specially commissioned silver Poppy of Remembrance have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, but it is hoped to reschedule this as soon as it is safe to do so.

On Friday morning, the Deputy Mayor will lay a wreath at the War Memorial in Coleraine as a mark of respect.

Councillor McKillop said: “The 75th anniversary of VE Day is a hugely significant occasion and while I’m unable to personally present our special poppies at this time, I want to take this opportunity to offer my heartfelt gratitude to our veterans, and indeed everyone across Northern Ireland, who played a role in World War Two. It is due to their courage and bravery that we enjoy the freedom we have today and this should not go unnoticed.

“As we live through the COVID-19 health crisis, let us recall the challenges of the past and seek inspiration from the spirit of 1945. While we cannot come together to mark VE Day, this should not stop us from remembering. A two minute silence will take place at 11am on Friday morning and I would call on people across Causeway Coast and Glens to take part from their homes.

“At this time, collective participation in such a moment of remembrance is a significant gesture so let us all pause and reflect on events 75 years ago.”

If you want to find out more about what is happening to mark VE Day go to www.veday75.org or www.britishlegion.org.uk.