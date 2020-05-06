VE Day livestream to form part of commemorations

AS members of the public are no longer able to attend national and regional VE Day 75 commemorations or events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Royal British Legion is playing a central role in the delivery of a range of remote activity for people to participate in from home. This includes a VE Day 75 livestream, national moments of remembrance and thanksgiving and a learning pack for young people.

"The Legion is inviting all its stakeholders and partner organisations to join together in encouraging people of all generations and communities to take part in the activities on Friday (May 8) and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire Second World War generation," said a Royal British Legion spokesperson.

"As society faces some of the most challenging times since of the Second World War, it is now more important than ever to unite in recognition of service to the nation, just as communities did 75 years ago. The Legion is therefore calling on people across the UK to join in a national moment of reflection and Remembrance at 11am on Friday and pause for a Two Minute Silence, not only in recognition of the service and sacrifice of the Second World War generation, but also to reflect on the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on so many lives across the world.

"People are invited to take part in the Silence in whatever way they feel appropriate be that standing at their window, stepping outside their home, whilst remaining distanced from others, or taking the opportunity for a quiet moment of reflection. To build momentum towards this important moment, partner organisations across the sector and beyond are encouraged to engage stakeholders and share the call to come together in Remembrance at 11am.

"Following the Silence, the Legion is hosting a VE Day livestream, sharing stories and memories from those who served and sacrificed during the Second World War. Hosted by TV presenter Sonali Shah, the programme will feature contributions from social historian Julie Summers and cook and influencer Melissa Helmsley. The stream will be live from 11.15am on the Legion’s website.

"Later in the day, members of the public are encouraged to enjoy a moment of celebration and thanksgiving by taking part in a UK-wide rendition of Dame Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’ at 9pm. BBC One will feature the singalong as part of its VE Day 75 evening broadcast," added the spokesperson.

Links to Legion activities, including the learning pack and further information on how to get involved, are on the Legion’s website www.rbl.org.uk/veday75. Designed for 7-14 year olds the learning pack includes first-hand accounts from the Second World War generation, veteran interviews and a range of activities to allow families to explore and commemorate VE Day 75 together. People can follow the activity on social media using #VEDay75 and #VEDay75Live during the livestream.

"There are many parallels between the struggles of the Second World War and what the world is going through today, and looking to the Second World War generation, their resilience and determination, helps inspire today’s generation in these difficult times," continued the spokesperson.

Royal British Legion Schedule

11.00am-11.02am – Two Minute Silence

11.15am-12.00noon – The Royal British Legion VE75 Livestream

8pm - 9.10pm – VE Day 75: The People’s Celebration, BBC One

9pm – ‘We’ll Meet Again’ Singalong