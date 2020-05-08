Five more coronavirus-related deaths in NI

THERE have been a further five coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland reported by the Department of Health (DoH).

Their total now stands at 427 which are mostly focused on hospital deaths.

Earlier, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) published figures showing that 516 deaths have been recorded in total.

Nisra figures record all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on a death certificate.

Nisra also reported that almost half of all coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland have occurred in care homes.



