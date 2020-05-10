NI Executive to consider 'phased' approach to recovery

NORTHERN Ireland's Executive will consider its plan for a 'phased, strategic' approach to recovery from the coronavirus outbreak at its meeting on Monday, it has been revealed.

It comes after First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill participated in a COBRA call with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales.

The Prime Minister on Sunday evening set out what he called 'the first sketch of a road map for reopening society.'

In an address to the nation, Mr Johnson announced that a new Covid Alert System would be set up, determined mainly by the reinfection rate and the number of cases.

He revealed that the system would have alert levels ranging from one to five and that the higher the level the tougher social distancing measures would have to be.

The PM added that the UK had been in Level Four but that 'we are now in a position' to begin to move in steps to Level Three.'

From Monday, he said, people who cannot work from home are being actively encouraged to go to work, but that they should avoid public transport if possible.

A number of other relaxation measures were also discussed, including a potential reopening of some pubs, restaurants and hotels by July.

However, it appears the measures might only apply to England after the devolved administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales hinted that they would adhere to the original principle of lockdown - 'Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives.'

“People across Northern Ireland have listened and acted on the public health advice over the last six weeks," said First Minister Arlene Foster.

"They have stayed at home, kept their distance and washed their hands and, because of that, they have saved lives.

“We have flattened the curve of infection, reduced the R rate to below one and protected our health service but we are not out of the woods yet. It is important that we continue to follow this advice.

“As the Executive begins to finalise our plans for recovery, we need to strike the balance between continuing to protect lives and the health service and give people hope for the future.

"The changes that we will introduce will be gradual, proportionate and based on scientific and medical advice and will be taken at the right time and in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland," she added.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Society has changed beyond all recognition over the past six weeks as people have followed the advice to stay at home and save lives. That remains the message.

“As an Executive we know it has been tough and we understand the impact the regulations are having on what was once our normal lives. But we are at a critical stage in the fight against the virus and so our recovery must be phased, gradual and strategic.

“The decisions this Executive will take in the days and weeks ahead are some of the biggest we will ever have to make. We know that six weeks into the restrictions, people need some light at the end of the tunnel.

"We also know that recovery will only happen one step at a time, to do otherwise risks undermining the sacrifices people have already made and increases the risk of a second spike in the future.”