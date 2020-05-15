Borough's Covid death toll at 52

New government figures show there were 52 Covid-related deaths recorded in the borough of Causeway Coast and Glens by May 8.

The total is well above the Department of Health's number for the same period (29) which included only deaths of those who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest total compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistical Research Agency is based on registered deaths based on the deceased person's usual residence.

It includes those who may have died outside hospitals and care homes.

The total includes all deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate by the doctor who certified the death, whether or not COVID-19 was the primary underlying cause of death.

The figures include cases where the doctor noted that there was suspected or probable coronavirus infection involved in the death.

