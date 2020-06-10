Police appeal for information

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following the report of an assault on a female in the Eglinton Street area of Portrush on Tuesday March 17.



Constable McFall said: “We received a report of a fight, between a number of males and females, outside premises on Eglinton Street at around 8.15pm.



“During the incident, a female, who had gone to check on a family member, was assaulted.



“The woman sustained a head and foot injury, and had to be taken to hospital by Ambulance Service for treatment to her injuries.



“This was a brutal and vicious attack on a young woman, aged in her twenties.



“And while this happened in March, I can only hope that the significance of the date – this was St Patrick’s Day and also the start of lockdown – may jog memories.



“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1378 of 17/03/20.”



A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.



Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org