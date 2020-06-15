Online booking system now available for Household Recycling Centres

AN online booking system is now available for Household Recycling Centres across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

The new system allows householders to choose their preferred location, day and time slot.

To confirm an appointment, you must enter the registration of the vehicle that will be used to drop off material.

Access to a Household Recycling Centre will only be given to a vehicle that matches the details entered on the online booking system.

The allocated time to dispose of recyclables and other waste is strictly 10 minutes.

You can book online now by going to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk and following the link on the homepage.

Householders can also continue to book an appointment via the telephone booking lines which are open Monday – Friday from 9.30am – 3.30pm.

Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Limavady – 07925 358 326

Castlerock, Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart – 07925 358 327

Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Crosstagherty – 07925 358 328

All Household Recycling Centres are open Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

Waste should be sorted before arriving on site– remember to separate all recyclables from non-recyclable (landfill) waste.

Householders will be required to offload their own waste to maintain social distancing, including bulky items.

Strict measures will be in place to ensure that social distancing rules are complied with.

For more information about recycling or what material can be left at the Household Recycling Centres go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/live/bins-and-recycling