Couple fear they may have to move house

A COLERAINE man whose house was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday morning says he may now have to move out.

The man and his wife were asleep upstairs when their home at Westbourne Crescent in the Heights area was targeted.

The couple, who were woken by the sound of breaking glass, went downstairs to find paint had been poured into the living room through a broken front window.

Extensive damage was caused to the furniture and carpet in an incident which the police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.

"It was reported at around 12.15am that the front living room window of the house had been smashed and containers of paint thrown inside, causing extensive damage," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"Two cars parked outside the property were also damaged with paint in this incident which is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

"The occupants of the house, a man and woman, were asleep upstairs at the time of the incident and, whilst not injured, were left shocked as a result."



Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact them at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 30 16/06/20.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.