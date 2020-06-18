Traffic wardens back on the streets

PARKING enforcement teams will be back on the streets next week, says Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

Warning notices will begin to be issued from Monday to give people time to prepare and make motorists aware.

In the first instance, for seven days, enforcement officials will be issuing warnings and, from June 29, Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) on street parking charges and charging at Park and Ride Sites will commence.

Minister Mallon said: “With more restrictions being relaxed, more people returning to work and retailers now reopening, more and more people are on our roads and our streets.

“It is important for economic recovery that we all support local businesses at this time and, as Minister for Infrastructure, I must ensure that car parking spaces are available for anyone travelling to our town and city centres and that cars are parked safely.

“I know that these decisions may not be popular for some, but I have carefully considered the needs of all those using our roads before making my decision.

“I recognise the need to give people time to prepare and to make them aware of this change which is why I have built in a seven day warning period ahead of the reintroduction of parking charges.

“As shops reopen, we are seeing an increase in irresponsible parking and I would urge car users to park responsibly at all times and play their part as we all move towards returning to the new normal.

“On street parking charges in Department for Infrastructure’s on-street parking zones are being reintroduced to ensure turnover of parking spaces, except for those locations where bays have been removed to facilitate the green recovery plan.

“All on-street pay and display machine key pads will be cleaned and disinfected prior to the restart. Drivers are asked to carry hand sanitiser and practise good hand hygiene as advised by the Department of Health. Drivers are encouraged to make use of cashless parking. Details can be found on all pay and display machines.”

She added: “From 29 June, parking and bus lane enforcement will also recommence. Enforcement assists with safe parking management in our town and city centres and I would ask the public to show respect to these workers at all times. From June 22, Advisory Notices for all parking and moving traffic offences will be issued for one week after which Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) for all parking and bus lane offences will issue.”

“I appreciate that this is still a worrying time for all of us and it is important that we continue to follow the advice and continue to socially distance where possible.

“I would encourage anyone travelling to work or to shop in our towns or cities to make their journey by sustainable modes of transport where possible. I recognise, however, that many are still using their cars. Therefore, we must ensure responsible parking for road safety and also ensure there is pavement space to allow for social distancing and to assist businesses at this challenging time.

“I thank the public for their support during this difficult time and ask that we continue to work together and responsibly to get through the challenges of Covid-19 and as we look towards recovery.”