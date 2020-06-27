Body found in search for missing teenager

POLICE have confirmed that a body has been recovered in the search for missing 14-year-old Noah Donohoe.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police can confirm that a body was recovered in the North Belfast area just before 9.45am today.

"Officers believe it is the missing teenager Noah Donohoe and are continuing to provide support to his family at this very difficult time.

"Enquiries are continuing and there are no further details at present.

"Please refrain from speculation as this is not helpful."