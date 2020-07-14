Man escapes gun attack

A MAN in his 20s has escaped being shot after a gun appeared to jam when he was attacked by a gang in Ballykelly on Sunday evening.

Police were told the man was approached by three men in Kings Lane, Ballykelly, at about 7.30pm on July 12.

One of them was armed with a firearm and officers believe he pointed the weapon at the victim and pulled the trigger, but it did not fire. The suspects made off towards Drummond Park.

PSNI Det Sgt Wallace said the victim 'was left badly shaken but not injured.' He said the attackers were reported to have been wearing scarves covering their faces and all three were wearing dark-coloured hooded tops.

One of the men is described as 6”2 in height and wearing a black, hooded top with the second male described as wearing the same and around 5”10 in height.

The third male who was armed with the gun was described as being 5”6 in height and wearing a dark coloured hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident and anyone with information is uged to get in touch with detectives at Musgrave on 101 and quote reference number 1956 of 11/07/20.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org