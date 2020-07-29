Safety upgrade works planned at Coleraine bus and rail centre

WORKS are getting underway at Coleraine bus and rail centre on Monday, August 3.

"This is part of a wider safety upgrade programme being carried out at more than 20 Translink stations across the network over the next two to three years," explained a Translink spokesperson.

"The works, which will take up to 18 weeks, will enhance passenger and staff safety with improved lighting, safety signage and installation of protective bollards.

"Some resurfacing works will be required to bus departure areas that will require some temporary reduction of bus stands.

"These works will be undertaken in compliance with government and Public Health Agency recommendations on COVID-19.

"All efforts will be made to maintain appropriate social distancing for the worksite and ensure no restrictions on current social distancing measures at Coleraine bus and rail station," added the spokesperson.